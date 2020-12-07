Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

