Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NVMI opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $305,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

