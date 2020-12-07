NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Blue Pool Management Ltd.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 169.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after buying an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.89. The company had a trading volume of 48,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505,436. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.64 and its 200 day moving average is $463.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $34,355,071. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

