Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Sandell Asset Management Corp.

Sandell Asset Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,536 shares during the period. Olin accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of Olin worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Olin by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $22.84 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olin from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.