Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.