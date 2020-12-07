Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock opened at €10.55 ($12.41) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.04. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

