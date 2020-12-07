Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Acquires 1,132,980 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Youdao makes up 1.9% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 8.40% of Youdao worth $242,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAO. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $43,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Youdao by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 262,951 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,436,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

