Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Acquires 3,150 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of KMX opened at $96.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

