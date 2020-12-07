Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Acquires Shares of 90,168 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,651,000. The Boston Beer accounts for about 0.6% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.74% of The Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $108,176,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $934.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $972.54 and a 200 day moving average of $786.46. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.56, for a total value of $5,353,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,296,078 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

