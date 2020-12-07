Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys 1,668 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Vector Group worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Lampen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $507,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 421,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 1,850,000 shares valued at $19,910,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

