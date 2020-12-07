Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys New Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of AMC Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.