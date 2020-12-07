Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Shares of 468,668 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 468,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.81% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 199,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 212.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 97.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 186,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 21.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

