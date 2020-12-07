Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $136.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rowe increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.