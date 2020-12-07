Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155,289 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $430,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $265.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $718.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

