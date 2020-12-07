Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 598,093 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 4.1% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Facebook worth $520,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $279.24 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.51. The stock has a market cap of $795.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

