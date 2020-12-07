Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,511,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,668 shares during the quarter. Apache comprises about 1.2% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 4.11% of Apache worth $146,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

