Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $105.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,545,053 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises 0.8% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 1.56% of Sensata Technologies worth $105,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after buying an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after buying an additional 205,362 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after buying an additional 202,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,304,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after buying an additional 367,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

NYSE:ST opened at $50.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,296 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

