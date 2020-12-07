Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $2.86 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Ross Stores by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,928,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

