Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Robert Half International by 7,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 1,485,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,952,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 697,816 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,922,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI opened at $65.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.