Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $343.02 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 2.7% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 1.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $343,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

MSI stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.