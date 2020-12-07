Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $4 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385,034 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $13.20 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0761 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

