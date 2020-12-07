Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $67.04 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,411 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 0.5% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Southwest Airlines worth $67,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

