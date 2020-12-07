Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $812.06 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272,552 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 6.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of AbbVie worth $812,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 23.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

