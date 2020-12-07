Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Invests $183.35 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,429,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,348,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 1.71% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 176,117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

