Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,500 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.