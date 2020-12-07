Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,500 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

