Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Lowers Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267,008 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Ryanair worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $116.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

