Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases Shares of 307,467 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 307,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,326,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $159.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Story: Call Option
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.