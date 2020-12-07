Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases Shares of 307,467 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 307,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $159.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.