Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,563,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777,974 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Ambev worth $46,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABEV stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

