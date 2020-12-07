Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 131,480 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,960,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,480 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up 1.0% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 5.90% of Alcoa worth $127,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on AA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

NYSE AA opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

