Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 2,229 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $296.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.92. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $298.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

