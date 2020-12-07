Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 23,125 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 87.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ingredion by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 41.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $81.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.