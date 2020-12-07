Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 2,550,314 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,027,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,550,314 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises approximately 2.1% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 12.86% of Arconic worth $267,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arconic by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 26.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arconic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $30.90 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

