Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 26,005,518 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,032,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,005,518 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 0.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.10% of Vale worth $53,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.