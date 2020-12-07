Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 36,737 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 0.29% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $217,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

