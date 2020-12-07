Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 51,925 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,925 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,824.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,699.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,543.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184 shares of company stock worth $284,956. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

