Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 617,730 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 617,730 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 5.9% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Comcast worth $751,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $236.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

