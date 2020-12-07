Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 124,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The AES by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

