Orbit Chain Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00492647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.