ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIX currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:IX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. ORIX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ORIX by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.