OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

OSIS stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,252. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 237.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.