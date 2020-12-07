Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.90

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 9767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock worth $28,554,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.