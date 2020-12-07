Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 1,253 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $43,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in The Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Home Depot by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.