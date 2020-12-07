Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 8,294 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.39.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $212.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.