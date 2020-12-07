Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

