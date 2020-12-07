Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 132 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

NYSE DG opened at $213.43 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

