Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 2,579 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.