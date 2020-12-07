Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 170,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 166,208 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 173,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.