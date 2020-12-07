Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $142.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

