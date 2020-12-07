Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $19,817,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $252.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $252.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

