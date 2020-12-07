Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $705.80 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $721.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

